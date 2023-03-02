QUINT (QUINT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005139 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $963.83 million and $2.32 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

