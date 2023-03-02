Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Radient Technologies Company Profile

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

