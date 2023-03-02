RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
RadNet Price Performance
RDNT stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 1.55. RadNet has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RadNet
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RadNet (RDNT)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.