RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Price Performance

RDNT stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 1.55. RadNet has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RadNet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

