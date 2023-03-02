Range Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Range Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Range Resources has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Range Resources Price Performance
Range Resources stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
