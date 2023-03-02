Range Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Range Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Range Resources has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Range Resources stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after purchasing an additional 746,228 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 802,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

