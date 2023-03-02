Range Resources Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Range Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Range Resources Stock Down 0.1 %
Range Resources stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
