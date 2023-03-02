Raymond James Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $43.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Pure Storage Stock Down 11.1 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Analyst Recommendations for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

