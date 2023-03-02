Raymond James Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $43.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

