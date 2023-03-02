Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/2/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00.
- 3/1/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/16/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/8/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/31/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/30/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/3/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,540. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
