Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloom Energy (BE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) recently:

2/14/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Bloom Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

2/9/2023 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/7/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

1/6/2023 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 1,425,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.89. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,132.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,465. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

