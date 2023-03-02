Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
- 2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2023 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2023 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
Tapestry Stock Performance
Tapestry stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 1,884,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,264. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Tapestry
In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tapestry
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
