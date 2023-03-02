Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2023 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 1,884,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,264. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

