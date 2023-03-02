Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) recently:

2/27/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $327.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $292.00.

2/24/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $310.00.

2/23/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $330.00.

2/22/2023 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/6/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $226.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ANSS traded up $8.30 on Thursday, hitting $307.50. 557,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,618. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $328.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

