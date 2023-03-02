ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.38 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $1,047.74 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.00405466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00028224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.