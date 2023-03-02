Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,543.38 ($30.69).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.51) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.19) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,521 ($30.42) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,974.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,566 ($30.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,400.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,325.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,470.59%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.07), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,797,793.99). Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

