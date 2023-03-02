Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.50. Repay shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 141,213 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.75 million, a PE ratio of -774.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Repay by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

