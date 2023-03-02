Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.50. Repay shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 141,213 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.
Repay Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $703.75 million, a PE ratio of -774.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
