Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

