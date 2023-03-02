Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aixtron (AIXA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aixtron (ETR: AIXA):

3/1/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €32.00 ($34.04) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/1/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/23/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €33.00 ($35.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/30/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €33.00 ($35.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/19/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/12/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/9/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €31.00 ($32.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/9/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €33.00 ($35.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/6/2023 – Aixtron was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aixtron Stock Performance

ETR AIXA traded up €0.71 ($0.76) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €29.79 ($31.69). 1,050,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron Se has a 1 year low of €16.28 ($17.32) and a 1 year high of €32.21 ($34.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

