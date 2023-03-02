ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.71.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,358,157 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

