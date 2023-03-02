Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RFP remained flat at $21.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Insider Activity at Resolute Forest Products

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

