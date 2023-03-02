Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have commented on ROIC. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after acquiring an additional 366,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,180 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

