Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 634.12% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $36.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

