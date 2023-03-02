Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.79) Per Share

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Revolution Medicines in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.42). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,984,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,570,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 512,237 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.