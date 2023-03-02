Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.79) Per Share

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Revolution Medicines in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.42). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,984,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,570,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 512,237 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

