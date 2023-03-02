RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

Shares of RH stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.15. 352,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,489. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $412.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,752 shares of company stock valued at $115,646,401. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

