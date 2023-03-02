Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 227,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,358.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,546 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

