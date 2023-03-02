Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $16,318.48 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031183 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00220656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,530.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

