RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Buys $27,990.33 in Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.