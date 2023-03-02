Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roche stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. Roche has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $53.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Roche Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Roche by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.