Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.75.
Roche Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Roche stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. Roche has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $53.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.