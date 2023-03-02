Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,886,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after buying an additional 246,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
Further Reading
