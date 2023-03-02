Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,886,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after buying an additional 246,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.