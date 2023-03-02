Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,453 shares of company stock worth $5,794,652 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $295.25. 204,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,123. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $299.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.