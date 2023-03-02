Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 31st

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,066,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $355,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

