Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.65-$4.95 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $110.14. 934,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,385. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $69,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,049,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

