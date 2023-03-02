Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Posts Earnings Results

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rover Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Rover Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rover Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,436,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 95,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.