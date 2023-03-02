Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $12.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.
Shares of TWKS stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
