Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $12.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

About Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,109,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 928,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

