Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€12.50” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.30) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.18 ($14.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 12 month high of €14.94 ($15.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

