Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.12.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 597.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Stories
