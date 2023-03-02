Sang Young Lee Purchases 1,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,343,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,586,672.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee purchased 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sang Young Lee purchased 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,840.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 50,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,652. The company has a market cap of $272.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

