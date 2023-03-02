Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Sasol Stock Up 4.0 %

SSL stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

About Sasol

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 37,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sasol by 700.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

