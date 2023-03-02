Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
Sasol Stock Up 4.0 %
SSL stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Sasol Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.