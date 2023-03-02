Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $903.17

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 903.17 ($10.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($12.12). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,003 ($12.10), with a volume of 236,611 shares trading hands.

Savills Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 936.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 903.83. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

