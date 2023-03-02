Scotiabank Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$69.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.56.

Altus Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$59.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,997.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

