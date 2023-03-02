Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 5.2%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 47,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 126,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.