ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $429.42. The company had a trading volume of 487,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 268.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,616 shares of company stock worth $31,359,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

