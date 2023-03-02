Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,687.78

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,687.78 ($32.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,772.62 ($33.46). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,751 ($33.20), with a volume of 1,049,491 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($39.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,986 ($36.03).

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,773.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,686.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,889.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

