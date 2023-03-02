SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SFS Group Stock Performance
Shares of SFSLF stock remained flat at $112.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $112.80 and a 1-year high of $112.80.
SFS Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFS Group (SFSLF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.