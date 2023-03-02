SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SFS Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFSLF stock remained flat at $112.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $112.80 and a 1-year high of $112.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

