Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/1/2023 – Shinhan Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.31 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.46.

2/26/2023 – Shinhan Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2023 – Shinhan Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2023 – Shinhan Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2023 – Shinhan Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

SHG stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

