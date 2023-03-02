Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON SHRS traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 260.30 ($3.14). The company had a trading volume of 25,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,752. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.59 million, a P/E ratio of 897.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. Shires Income has a 1-year low of GBX 216.81 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 291 ($3.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.43.

About Shires Income

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

