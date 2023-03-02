Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shires Income Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON SHRS traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 260.30 ($3.14). The company had a trading volume of 25,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,752. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.59 million, a P/E ratio of 897.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. Shires Income has a 1-year low of GBX 216.81 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 291 ($3.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.43.
About Shires Income
Featured Articles
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.