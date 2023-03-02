ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 647.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after buying an additional 232,996 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.23. 208,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,257. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

