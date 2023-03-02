Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Rises By 49.4%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of BKKLY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 1,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
