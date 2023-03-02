Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Rises By 49.4%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BKKLY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 1,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.