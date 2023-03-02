Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Declines By 93.6%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the January 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Centrica stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 11,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

