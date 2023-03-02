Short Interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Drops By 96.0%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 117,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

