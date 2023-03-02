Short Interest in Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Rises By 252.6%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Performance
CMOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 3,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
About Curtiss Motorcycles
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss Motorcycles (CMOT)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.