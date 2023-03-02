Short Interest in Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Rises By 252.6%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Performance

CMOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 3,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

