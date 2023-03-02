Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 96.9%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,728,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,490,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

