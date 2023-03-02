Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Drops By 85.2%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMIZF shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.72) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

